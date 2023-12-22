DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Only Funk: A Sexy Funky X-Mas

sPAZIO211
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsTorino
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ONLY 🎄 FUNK // A SEXY FUNKY XMAS

Daddy Claus is comin’ to town e sta portando i suoi regalini

🎁 CORPI LUCCICANTI

🎁 ROLLERDANCE

🎁 SEXY BASS VIBES

ONLY FUNK: A SEXY FUNKY XMAS

✨ è la stella disco funk sopra l'albero

✨ è endorfi...

Questo è un evento 18+
sPAZIO211, DJ Morciano

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

