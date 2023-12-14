Top track

Erational - Chloé Caillet Remix

Chloé Caillet at Stereo Volume 4

STEREO Covent Garden
Thu, 14 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Chloé Caillet for Volume 4 at STEREO Covent Garden on Thursday, December 14th, for a night of great music.

Known for her skillful DJing, Chloé effortlessly blends genres, creating a diverse and captivating experience. Expect pulsating beats and c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chloé Caillet, Storm Mollison, Lemmy Ashton

Venue

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

