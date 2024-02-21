Top track

Hooped Earrings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Briscoe

Club Congress
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hooped Earrings
Got a code?

About

Wednesday February 21st

Artist Presale: Wednesday December 13th 10am PT

Doors 7pm

ADV $15 | DOS $18

All ages

---BRISCOE---West of It All, the debut album from Americana folk-rock band Briscoe, is a coming-of-age soundtrack set against the backdrop of...

All Welcome
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Briscoe

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.