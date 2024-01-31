Top track

IVW24: Islet + Pictish Trail (solo)

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fire Records starts the celebrations of their 40th orbit (1984-2024) at Paper Dress Vintage on 31st January, a precursor to the massive, already-almost-sold-out all-day extravaganza at EartH (Hackney), taking place on 27 April 2024. Home to psychedelic wan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pictish Trail, Islet

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

