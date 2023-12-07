DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mob Festive Pit Stop | Thursday 7th December

Great Beyond Brewer
Thu, 7 Dec, 4:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We love drinking beer. We love eating sandwiches. If you also love drinking beer and eating sandwiches then you need to get yourself down to Great Beyond Brewery. The Mob Truck is going to be popping up there for the next three Thursday nights, nailing all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mob.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Great Beyond Brewer

Union Walk, Hackney, London, E2 8HP, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

