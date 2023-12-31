DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gin and Juice Old School Hip-Hop Nye 2023!

The Steel Yard
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Embrace the Nostalgia, Feel the Vibes, and Countdown to the Ultimate Old School Hip-Hop NYE party!

Step into a time machine and let the rhythm of the past guide you into an unforgettable future! Get ready to make your New Year's Eve epic at The Steelyard,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gin & Juice
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.