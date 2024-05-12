Top track

Choke

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

MARISA AND THE MOTHS

The Underworld
Sun, 12 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Choke
Got a code?

About

Marisa and The Moths are turning heads with their alternative rock sound and powerhouse female vocals. Their 2019 self-titled debut album received rave reviews from press outlets like Kerrang!, Classic Rock, Primordial Radio, and BBC Radio 2's Rock Show. W...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by JS PROMOTIONS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marisa And The Moths

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs