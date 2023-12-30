DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FREE ENTRY 🌈✨ Dive into the kaleidoscopic realm of beats and rhythms at our Psychedelic Dance Party on December 30th! 🕺💫
Get ready to embark on a sonic journey as DJs Autosync, Program, Flow Junkie, and Animal Activist unleash a symphony of psychedelic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.