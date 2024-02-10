Top track

Supersoaker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HERE for NY: Eartheater, Vegyn, underscores, RXKNephew +more

Knockdown Center
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $49.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Supersoaker
Got a code?

About

Following the success of last year's festival debut in LA, the HERE Fest brings you the next stop in their hyper-local charity festival series, HERE For NY.

On Saturday, February 10th, they take over Queens’ Knockdown Center to enjoy an incredible lineup...

18+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
Eartheater, Vegyn, Liv.e and 9 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.