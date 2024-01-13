Top track

RILE - Climb Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RILE - SYMPATHY PAIN - SHELTER RED - LIFES TORMENT

The Griffin
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
Las Vegas
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RILE (UT noise metal), SYMPATHY PAIN (UT experimental metal), SHELTER RED (PDX experimental/prog metal) and LIFE'S TORMENT (Vegas grindpunk) live at The Griffin in Las Vegas Saturday January 13th!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lifes Torment, Shelter Red, Sympathy Pain and 1 more

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

