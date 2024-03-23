DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Freddy K makes his anticipated E1 return, but this time for a label showcase with his very own Key Vinyl. A life devoted to the highest calibre of techno since the 90’s, Freddy K brings his mind and taste alongside more TBA.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.