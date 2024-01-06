Top track

Gavin Turek - On the Line

Gavin Turek featuring Dom Brown

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$13.39

About

It is impossible not to become infatuated with Gavin Turek. According to NPR, the LA native is a uniquely versatile entertainer. Whether through her live performances or her music - which seamlessly blends 70s funk inspired R&B with poignant, honest lyrics...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gavin Turek, Dom Brown

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

