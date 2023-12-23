DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KARAOKE NIGHT in YellowSquare Florence!
10.00 PM at Barmezzo
Prepara i vestiti natalizi più assurdi e vieni a cantare con noi per inaugurare insieme le feste!
Affamati o assetati? Drink e food sono disponibili fino alle ore 23.00. Vieni a provare il nos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.