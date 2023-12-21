DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Okie Dokie Karaoke

Musica
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyAkron
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come sing some songs on the Musica stage with pro sound and lights! Your choice of anything that's available on Youtube. It's not professional karaoke; It's just fun.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Musica.
Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

