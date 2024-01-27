DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laniidae, Reflect//Refine, Celaris, The Dirty Low Down

Eulogy
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Burial Presents: Laniidae, Reflect//Refine, Celaris, The Dirty Low Down

Saturday, January 27, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Laniidae

Beginning as a studio project in 2018, LANiiDAE has evolved into an unrelenti...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.