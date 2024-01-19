DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Noise Orchestra return for yet another meticulously curated techno showcase. After a memorable set in September, Laure Croft is back for more, this time taking down the Black Studio alongside Obscure Shape, Pre Silent vs DAHRAXT (hybrid live set), Redd Oph...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.