Laure Croft, Obscure Shape + more

E1
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Noise Orchestra return for yet another meticulously curated techno showcase. After a memorable set in September, Laure Croft is back for more, this time taking down the Black Studio alongside Obscure Shape, Pre Silent vs DAHRAXT (hybrid live set), Redd Oph...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Obscure Shape, Antonio De Angelis, Dahraxt

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

