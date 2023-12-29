Top track

Mike Dunn & RC Groove Project - He's Gonna Make It Alright (feat. Ron Carroll) [MD'z Original Receipe Vocal Mix]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House For The Holidays - Matlocks Bday Celebration

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mike Dunn & RC Groove Project - He's Gonna Make It Alright (feat. Ron Carroll) [MD'z Original Receipe Vocal Mix]
Got a code?

About

Timeless productions, presents a birthday celebration for Charles Matlock. DJs Mike Dunn, Gene Hunt, Steve , Maxwell, Greg Gray and Charles Matlock Hosted by Ronda flowers.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Dunn, Gene Hunt, Charles Matlock

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.