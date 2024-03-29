Top track

Foundations: Beastwang x Southpoint with Bushbaby

Patterns
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

High energy club night Beastwang, make their debut in Brighton and team up with homegrown Southpoint. Along with their collective of DJs, Bushbaby takes centre stage to provide us a night filled with UKG, bassline, jungle and speed garage.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bushbaby

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

