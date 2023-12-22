Top track

Don Pero - Baby Mama

Don Pero live show (Xmas party)

Hacienda
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don Pero live show x School xmas party

Giampier Francesco Lateano, in arte Don Pero, è un rapper e songwriter italo-domenicano classe 2000, cresciuto a Ferla in provincia di Siracusa.

Sin da piccolo è fan del rap, prima quello americano di Eminem, Kanye...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

