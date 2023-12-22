DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Don Pero live show x School xmas party
Giampier Francesco Lateano, in arte Don Pero, è un rapper e songwriter italo-domenicano classe 2000, cresciuto a Ferla in provincia di Siracusa.
Sin da piccolo è fan del rap, prima quello americano di Eminem, Kanye...
