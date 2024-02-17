DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Labyrinth presents: Colyn extended set, Brina Knauss, Special Guest TBA, Nick Castle

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £24.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our first show of 2024 at the ever impressive HERE welcomes Colyn for his first appearance in the UK capital in almost a year and a rare Extended set through space and time.

Colyn has been building his signature, emotive sound for a decade now. His initia...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colyn, Brina Knauss, Nick Castle

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

