Discotchari: New Year’s Eve!

The Goldfish
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Is it us or is New Year’s always the same in Los Angeles each year? That’s why we couldn’t say no to bringing you one more night of global grooves that lead you through space and time and bring people together from the furthest corners of the Old World 🗺️...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

