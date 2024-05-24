DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From humble beginnings in the Highlands of Scotland, to playing around the world, Elephant Sessions celebrated their 10th year as a band in 2022. Creating a progressive blend of intricate tunes, with a bass and drum heavy backline, their music combines the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.