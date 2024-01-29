DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bee Asha & The Band Tees + Queen Of Harps

Sneaky Pete's
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bee Asha is a spoken word artist born and living in Edinburgh. Between Rap and Poetry her work is a cathartic outlet that she uses to explore themes of sexuality, trauma and gender equality, characterised by an openness to talk about her lived experiences....

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.