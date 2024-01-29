DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bee Asha is a spoken word artist born and living in Edinburgh. Between Rap and Poetry her work is a cathartic outlet that she uses to explore themes of sexuality, trauma and gender equality, characterised by an openness to talk about her lived experiences....
