2024 : L'ODISSEA DEL BORDELLO

La Fabbrica
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyAndria
€10
About

l'ultima notte di quest'anno la prima alba del prossimo

from disco to techno w/love

- festa di chiusura -

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale La Fabbrica.

Venue

Contrada Muridano, 76123 Andria BT, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

