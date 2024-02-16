DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BRK Birthday Bash - 7 years of Hyperactivity Music

Le Makeda
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
DJMarseille
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour cette 1ère de l’année 2024 au Makeda, nous célébrerons les 7 ans du label « Hyperactivity Music », le 35ème anniversaire du fondateur du label « BRK » et la release de la compilation annuelle « Polychrome Vol.7 » : aucune excuse pour louper cette gran...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.