DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

No Worth of Man

New Cross Inn
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Cross Live presents

No Worth Of Man

3 Piece Metal band based in the South East of the UK.

https://www.instagram.com/no_worth_of_man_/

https://www.noworthofman.com/

Haema

Industrial-influenced experimental groove metal trio based in Northamptonshire...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Haema, War Club

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.