DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House of Burlesque NYE Speakeasy

Sway Bar
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

House of Burlesque... SPEAKEASY - NYE Special

Under the streets of the world famous West End lurks a world of stockings, feathers and fabulousness.

The UK's TOP Burlesque production house are thrilled to continue their Saturday residency launched at the...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by House of Burlesque.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Resident Burlesque

Venue

Sway Bar

61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5BZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.