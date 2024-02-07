DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alash

ROZZ-TOX
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRock Island
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ALASH are masters of Tuvan throat singing (xöömei), a remarkable technique for singing multiple pitches at the same time. What distinguishes this trio from earlier generations of Tuvan throat singers is the subtle infusion of modern influences into their t...

All ages
Presented by OUTLETProgramme
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alash

Venue

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.