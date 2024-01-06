DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats Takeover Presented by Blind Tiger

1720
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for House Hats Records first warehouse event in DTLA! Label superstars will be holding down the dance floor all night long.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blind Tiger
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

