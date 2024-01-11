Top track

Loki Live 01

Loki
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I Remember
About

loki live, a weekly series of live events situated in Brixton's loki kicks off in January with Leif, Elsa Hewitt, Ola Szmidt & Jonathan L Allen.

UK-based artist Leif has spent the past decade exploring electronic music as a vehicle for meditation and refl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leif, Elsa Hewitt, Ola Szmidt

Venue

Loki

302-304 Barrington Road, SW9 7JJ
Doors open7:00 pm

