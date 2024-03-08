DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunderground x Gotobeat l PASSARELA: The Greek Carnival Party

93 Feet East
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Sunderground Events to welcome PASSARELA: The Greek Carnival Party at 93 Feet East (Brick Lane) on Friday, 8th March.

Will you be missing out this year's Carnival in Greece?

Patras, Rethimno, Xanthi are only a few exam...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

