DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La sant-andreuenca Maio Serrasolsas, després de l’èxit de l’àlbum debut Des dels marges el 2021 que ja vam presentar a Reus dins la programació del Fil Musical, ens presenta ara la segona obra Suau (Propaganda pel Fet, 2023), una col·lecció de cançons ínti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.