Goodbye Krule World

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Krule World

Presented by New Fear City

This is a 21+ event
New Fear City
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

