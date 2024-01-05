Top track

Depeche Mode, New Wave, Ultravox & Bowie Night

Hot Box
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
HOT BOX has listened and HOT box has adapted

We will be spinning a continuous set featuring lots of NEW WAVE, SYNTHPOP & GOTH. Expect to hear artists like Depeche Mode, DEPECHE MODE, and yet more DEPECHE MODE, as well as BAUHAUS, BOWIE, HUMAN LEAGUE, ULTR...

All ages under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

