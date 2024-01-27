Top track

Top Drawer for 24: The Itch, EBBB, Wax Head

YES Basement
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NOW WAVE PRESENTS MOOD SWINGS: TOP DRAWER FOR 24. Our picks for 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Now Wave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wax Head, ebbb, The Itch

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

