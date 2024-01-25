Top track

Studio Barnhus: Kornél Kovács b2b Axel Boman b2b Pedrodollar

Public Records
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Public Records, is thrilled to announce a four-night residency in collaboration with Studio Barnhus, the acclaimed Swedish label and DJ collective, beginning in January 2024. Studio Barnhus, founded by Axel Boman, Kornél Kovács, and Petter Nordkvist in 201...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Studio Barnhus

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

