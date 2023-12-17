Top track

Churros con Chocolate: Navidad

SALA APOLO
Sun, 17 Dec, 4:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Entrada ESPECIAL "TAQUILLA" DE ACCESO SÓLO DE 16H A 18H.

A partir de las 18h NO SERÁ VÁLIDA y tendrás que comprar una entrada a precio de taquilla (siempre que haya disponibles según aforo) si deseas entrar.

Incluye UNA consumición.

Entrada NO reembolsa...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

