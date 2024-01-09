Top track

Fake Pollocks, Rob Ford Explorer, Fif, Three Dollars

Purgatory
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Math rock legends Rob Ford Explorer play their first show in NYC in over a year, joined by locals Fake Pollocks, Fif, and rising NJ emo outfit, 3 Dollars.

RFE shares a member with FIF and Fake Pollocks come watch Camerson sweat.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
Lineup

Fake Pollocks, Rob Ford Explorer

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

