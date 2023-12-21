DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prêts pour une soirée de Noël de FOLIE ? RDV le Jeudi 21 Décembre au Concorde Atlantique pour une édition pleine de CADEAUX !
AU PROGRAMME
Distribution GRATUITE de BONNETS DE NOËL
Le Concorde Atlantique rempli de CADEAUX et SURPRISES pour cette soirée (...
