Christmas Break

Concorde Atlantique
Thu, 21 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prêts pour une soirée de Noël de FOLIE ? RDV le Jeudi 21 Décembre au Concorde Atlantique pour une édition pleine de CADEAUX !

AU PROGRAMME

Distribution GRATUITE de BONNETS DE NOËL

Le Concorde Atlantique rempli de CADEAUX et SURPRISES pour cette soirée (...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Student Break.
Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

