Fanchon - Joy Brings Me Down

Fanchon / Liars Teeth / Soap / Carousel

New Cross Inn
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70

About

Dreamgrunge music & words.

www.instagram.com/xfanchonx/​

https://linktr.ee/fanchondehillotte

Liars Teeth

London-based post-punk/alt-rock.

https://www.instagram.com/liarsteeth/

https://linktr.ee/Liarsteeth

Soap

Scrub yourself down with some lovely g...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liars Teeth, Fanchon

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

