Brenda Ohana Trio

Péniche Marcounet
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Du jazz, oui, mais aussi de la bossa nova, des ballades, du rock, des chacareras et bien d’autres joyeuses surprises. Le trio est mené par Brenda Ohana (Brésil) au vibraphone, arrangements et compositions, avec Petteri Parviainen (Finlande) à la basse et F...

All ages
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open8:00 pm

