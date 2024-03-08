DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EARGASM GOD's London debut goes down at the legendary venue Electrowerkz. His therapeutic strip club sounds will be accompanied the fast (and silly) aquatic audio adventures of Lobsta B.
The bill is rounded off by a faceoff of Peggy Vienetta & Trancey Bre...
