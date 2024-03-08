DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EARGASM GOD, Lobsta B, Peggy Vienetta, Alterum +++

Electrowerkz
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
EARGASM GOD's London debut goes down at the legendary venue Electrowerkz. His therapeutic strip club sounds will be accompanied the fast (and silly) aquatic audio adventures of Lobsta B.

The bill is rounded off by a faceoff of Peggy Vienetta & Trancey Bre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

EARGASM GOD, Lobsta B, Peggy Vienetta and 2 more

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open11:00 pm

