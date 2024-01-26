DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trauma Bar und Kino is pleased to invite PW-Magazine and Synergie to present the film screening 'Echoes of Synchronicity'.
The “Echoes of Synchronicity” program explores the delicate balance between mystery, hope and oppression within the intricate tapest...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.