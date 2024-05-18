DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Are you ready to relive the old Disney Channel & Nickelodeon era? Experience the best of both worlds, an unforgettable party mixed with a show that will unlock old memories.
After their huge success in Germany, Childhoodnites Events is now bringing you th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs