Liquid State at Rough Trade Bristol

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:30 am
GigsBristol
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

- LIQUID STATE -Alt Metal

www.facebook.com/LiquidStateUK

www.instagram.com/LiquidStateUK

"Born out of the gutters of Bristol, Liquid State are quickly making a name for themselves as a blood and guts band. Their ferocious live shows will smack you in t...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liquid State

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 am
200 capacity

