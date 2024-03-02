DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Molotovs + Laurie Wright | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Signature Brew Presents

Live music from

The Molotovs

https://www.instagram.com/themolotovs

Laurie Wright

https://www.instagram.com/lauriewrightmusic/

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Doors 7.00pm / Tickets £10 adv

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

