DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rockaway Beach Festival heads to The Waiting Room for another night showcasing some of London's best new talent. Joining us we have Es, fresh off support slots with Spoon & Protomartyr, plus the poetic nonchalance of The Early Mornings and the supreme indi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.