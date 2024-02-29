DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Terra Livre

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Terra Livre's eclectic journey begins with World Music and carries on to a search to discover what sounds as "Earth Music".

The Portuguese group mixes simplicity with psychedelia, mestizo with mysticism, ecology and activism, singing consciousness and div...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
Lineup

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

