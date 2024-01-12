DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AFK, Mother Cell, Ok Cuddle, No Momentum

The Kingsland
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
$11.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Doors at Seven
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

